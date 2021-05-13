Injuries reported after two Gage County crashes

Gage County law enforcement officials are investigating two injury crashes that both occurred Tuesday.

Shortly after 8 a.m., the Gage County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to East Pickrell Road and South 38th Road for an injury wreck.

A press release from the department stated a teenage driver of a 2003 white Honda Civic collided with the rear of a 2007 Chevrolet Impala traveling east that was driven by Jeffrey A. Oreskovich of Prague. The teen driver then lost control of his vehicle, sliding into the south ditch and over turning. Air bags in the teen’s vehicle deployed.

Pickrell Fire Department and Beatrice Fire and Rescue responded. The teen driver was taken to Beatrice Community Hospital Emergency Department where he was treated for minor injuries. Oreskovich sustained no injuries.

The wreck is under investigation as a driving under the influence of drugs case. Both drivers were wearing their seatbelts. Driving under the influence of a controlled substance is suspected, speed is also considered to be a factor, but alcohol is not suspected as a contributing factor, the press release stated.

Later Tuesday shortly after noon the department was dispatched to Hwy 77 and West Hwy 41 interchange for a two-vehicle crash with injuries.