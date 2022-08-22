Injuries reported in two rural crashes

Multiple people were transported to a Lincoln hospital after two separate crashes Friday in rural Gage County.

Just before 4 p.m. Gage County Deputies were dispatched, along with Cortland Rescue and Clatonia Fire, to a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of Highways 77 and 41 West.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies were able to determine that a 2016 Nissan Rogue driven by 37-year-old Valerie Jinright, of Beatrice was traveling north on Highway 77 nearing the Highway 41 intersection when her vehicle hydroplaned, causing Jinright’s vehicle to spin across the median and into south bound traffic of Highway 77.

The vehicle collided with a 2022 Dodge Ram truck driven by 56-year-old Michael Ferm, of Winter Springs, Fla. Ferm was able to maintain control of his vehicle and came to a stop south of the intersection. Jinright’s vehicle came to rest in the Southbound lanes.

A press release stated Ferm was uninjured and released from the scene. Jinright was transported from the scene by ambulance to Bryan West with complaints of neck and shoulder pain.

Then just before 8:30 p.m. Hallam Fire and Rescue, Cortland Fire and Rescue and the Gage County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the intersection of Southwest 114th and West Gage roads for a two-vehicle collision with reported injuries.

An investigation conducted at the scene indicated that a black 2013 Ford Explorer driven by 34-year-old Nicole Dewey, of Hallam and occupied by her two young children, was traveling eastbound on West Gage Road, approaching Southwest 114th Road. A second vehicle, a silver 1997 Honda Accord driven by 62-year-old Lori Robison, of Wilber was traveling southbound. The two vehicles collided in the intersection, with both vehicles coming to rest in the southeast corner of the intersection.

The intersection has no traffic control signs.

Dewey and her children were checked by EMTs and released from the scene.

Robison was transported from the scene by ground ambulance to Bryan LGH West for complaints of pain. She was later cited for failure to yield the right of way to a vehicle.