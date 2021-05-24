Inmate missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln arrested

An inmate reported missing from Community Corrections Center-Lincoln has been arrested.

Armando Lerma, who did not return to the facility after his work assignment May 12, was arrested Thursday in Plymouth, the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said in a news release.

Lerma was sentenced to three years for drug-related charges out of Gage County (marijuana and methamphetamine) as well as operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He began his sentence on May 20, 2020, and had a tentative release date of Nov. 17, 2021.

