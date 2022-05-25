Interviews held for vacant County Board seat

Five people seeking a vacant seat on the Gage County Board of Supervisors made their case this week why they would be the best representative.

Interviews were held Wednesday afternoon for a vacant board seat representing district 4 on the board.

The opening is due to the death of longtime board member Dennis Byars, who passed away last month at 81 years old. Byars was midway through his term on the County Board at the time of his death, so an appointment committee was established to fill the position that consists of the county clerk, treasurer and attorney.

Five people submitted applications for the position, David Swavely, Lawrence Fossler, John Bartels, Janet Byars and Ashley Mason.

The interviews conducted Wednesday consisted of a series of questions presented in a public forum, where each candidate was given 15 minutes to respond.

Interviews were conducted in a random order, starting with Ashley Mason.

Mason was a mayoral candidate in the 2022 election, but was eliminated in the May primary.

She said she’s an active member of the community, and regularly attends government meetings.

“We have to have differences of option and an ability to compromise when it comes to these big decisions that the board has to make,” Mason said. “I think that I can bring to that because I do have a different opinion than some board members, but I am definitely willing to work to compromise and meet the needs of the constituents in my district, first and foremost."

She said one goal of hers if appointed is to get more people to attend the board meetings and make them more accessible for those unable to attend by recording the meetings.

Fossler said he’s been an active member in the community through various clubs, and has been involved with the annual Shop with the Cop program.

A past employee of the Gage County Highway Department, Fossler added he has a wide knowledge of the county roads and equipment.

“The goals are for the highway department and everybody that works for the county to keep our equipment up to date and try to get everybody to understand that we pay taxes and everything like that through the county,” he said. “Some of our roads, I understand people think they need to be better. We would work at that. It takes money to do all this.”

Janet Byars previously worked for the city and was active with the Board of Public Works, and is currently a member of the Beatrice Public Schools Board of Education.

She was married to Dennis Byars, and said she hopes to continue his trend of care and passion for the community.

“One of the reasons I was interested in serving as a supervisor is because the prior supervisor was very enthusiastic about the community,” she said. “He loved the community and I would like to see that continue on. We have the same passion for expanding how good Gage County is, not just this particular district.”

Bartels said he decided to apply for the position after being encouraged by members of the community.

He has been out of politics for the last 16 years, but prior to that spent 17 years with the city of Beatrice, serving as both a member of the City Council and as mayor.

Bartels said during his time with the city, the Beatrice Senior Center, library and swimming pool were all built.

“I would say that my appointment would be because of the experience I’ve had with the city,” he said. “What builds the best components for a team member? I have found that you do not do those things, you don’t build a library, you don’t build a swimming pool, without building coalitions. It takes a great amount of time and energy to build those coalitions. You’re not going to accomplish anything.”

David Swavely said he previously served nine years on the County Board. He’s lived in Gage County since 1981 and worked at Neapco.

He previously served as the county’s finance chairman and represented the board with Gage County Economic Development.

“You have to be apple to compromise sometimes,” he said. “You have to be able to argue once in a while and disagree to agree, because when it all comes down to it we’re here for the people of Gage County.”

State statute allows the committee 45 days to make a decision regarding the appointment.

