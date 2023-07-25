The Gage County Invitational Dairy Show was held on Saturday, July 8 at the Gage County Fairgrounds.

Approximately 20 4-H youth from multiple communities in Nebraska and Kansas participated in the show with around 45 dairy heifers and cows.

Six breeds of dairy animals were represented at the show: Guernsey, Holstein, Jersey, Milking Shorthorn, Brown Swiss, as well as a Crossbreed class.

Gage County Best Foot Forward 4-H member Miles Esau said he has spent time before the Invitational Dairy Show to prepare.

“I’ve washed all my calves regularly,” he said. “I’ve worked with them on a halter and been feeding them to get them in the shape they are today.”

Esau said this show was good practice before the fair.

“It helps me prepare for the fair coming up,” he said.

Cole Meyer of Hanover, Kan. said the Invitational Dairy Show is an opportunity.

“We like to take this opportunity to see what we have and get our cows prepared for shows later in the year,” he said.

Katelyn Klipp of Hanover, Kan. said she works with her animals daily to get ready for the summer shows.

“I rinse them off and take them for walks on the halter daily to get them ready for the show ring,” she said. “The cows need to be milked in the morning and get the udder filled the way we want it to be.”

Klipp said her family and the animals arrived at the fairgrounds at 6:45 a.m. to be ready for the 9 a.m. show.

“Our fair is in two weeks, and this is good practice. I can pinpoint what I need to work on before the show.”

Adam Hansmann of Haywarden, Iowa served as the judge for the dairy show.

“Way back in the day my dad grew up on a dairy farm, but they sold out. I worked for a neighboring dairy farm for seven years and when he sold I bought a few of my own and had a little fun with it,” he said. “Yeah, it’s a money pit but there’s nothing better. I’d much rather be doing chores than going to shows.”

Hansman works as a manager for a feedlot in Iowa with about 4,000 cattle.

“I was super impressed with the quality of the animals,” he said. “It was beyond my expectation. I could really tell the kids that had worked with their animals before the show. They all did well.”