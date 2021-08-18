Jail sentence given in burglary case

A Beatrice man was sentenced to more than a year in jail after violating his probation in a burglary case from 2017.

Logan A Retherford, 22, appeared in Gage County District Court Wednesday where he was sentenced to a total of 390 days in jail for aiding and abetting a class 1 misdemeanor, aiding and abetting a class 3 misdemeanor and attempt of a class 4 felony.

Additional charges of aiding and abetting a class 2A felony and failure to appear were previously dismissed in the case.

The burglary occurred Oct. 13, 2017 at a residence on Mary Street.

Early that morning, a victim said he was in the bathroom when he heard a noise and saw two subjects in his garage, police said. He ran to the front door and saw that his AR15 was missing from the couch in his living room and a CO2 gun was missing from his garage.

Police said the victim chased the subjects and caught up with them while they were getting into a dark colored Mercury or Ford SUV and was able to get a partial plate number.

One of the responding police officers remembered a car that matched the description at a Paddock Street home in Beatrice.