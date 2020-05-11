JeffCo On the Move introduces trail walk

Individuals and families are encouraged to post their selfies on the new JeffCo On the Move Facebook page with the hashtag #historictrailwalk. Each participant is then encouraged to show their six selfies to staff at the Fairbury Public Library (during regular library open hours, when those resume again) prior to closing time on Monday, July 6, and fill out a form to register for the drawing. There is no cost to compete in the challenge.

One entry per family is allowed. From all eligible entries, one winner will be drawn for a Kindle Fire.

Full contest details and map can be found on the JeffCo On the Move Facebook page.

“We are very grateful to our sign sponsors for their part in making this project possible, and to the city of Fairbury for their support for the project and installing the signs this spring,” Likens said.

Sponsors are: Westin Packaged Meats-Fairbury Operations; Heartland Bank; PVI; Rooted in Relationships; Fairbury Public Library Foundation; and Jefferson Community Health & Life.

The goal of JeffCo on the Move is to encourage and facilitate healthy lifestyles.