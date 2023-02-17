Dry needling is now offered as a stand-alone, cash-based service without a doctor’s order at Jefferson Community Health & Life Sports Medicine and Rehab Services.

Dry needling is a non-pharmaceutical therapeutic modality which uses a small filiform acupuncture needle specifically for treating and preventing soft tissue pain and dysfunction. Dry needling stimulates the healing process in soft tissues, leading to pain relief and restoration of tissue health and mobility.

Callie Engler PT, DPT, Board Certified Orthopaedic Specialist, and Travis Kostal, PT, DPT, are both trained in trigger point dry needling for pain management.

The treatment can be done on those who are under 19 with parent permission.

When dry needling is done as a cash-based service, insurance will not be billed and a physician order is not required. Dry needling with up to a 30-minute treatment session is offered for $40. Call 402-729-6840 to schedule or for more information.