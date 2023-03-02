Jefferson County authorities arrested a suspect on multiple drug violations after a search was conducted in Daykin.

On Tuesday, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics search on the property at 706 Francis St. in Daykin.

Deputies with the sheriff’s office executed the search warrant at approximately 3:45 p.m., and a press release stated that numerous controlled substances were found within the shop on the property that included methamphetamine, marijuana, THC wax, and numerous paraphernalia items.

Following the investigation, 46-year-old Rhett Paul was located in the shop. Paul was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug house, exposing methamphetamine to a child, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Paul was transported to the Jefferson County Jail. The investigation remains ongoing.