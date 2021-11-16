Jefferson County deputies make arrest following pursuit

Jefferson County authorities arrested an Alexandria man Sunday following a pursuit that led to the suspect barricading himself inside a residence.

Just after 11:30 a.m. a Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol on North H Street in Fairbury.

A press release stated the Deputy spotted a blue Chevrolet S10 pickup approaching his location. As the pickup passed the deputy, he observed a male driver who attempted to cover his identity by covering his face as he went by. The Deputy knew the male from previous contacts as 31-year-old Jesse Durflinger, of Alexandria, and believed that he had a revoked driver’s license.

The deputy followed the pickup south and conducted a traffic stop with Durflinger after he confirmed that Durflinger did have a revoked license. Durflinger stopped at the corner of 10th and H streets and as the Deputy approached the driver’s side door to contact the driver, the vehicle rapidly accelerated and took off.

The deputy initiated a pursuit as Durflinger traveled west on 10th Street to West Street, then turned north on West Street for a block and turned north on Oak to Hwy 136. Durflinger went west on Highway 136 to River Road and went north out of town on River Road. Deputies pursued Durflinger on county roads and ended up at 408 Taylor St. in Alexandria, Durflinger’s residence.

Durflinger ran into the residence and barricaded himself in his bedroom. The press release stated deputies entered the residence and were eventually able to take Durflinger into custody. Durflinger was transported to the Jefferson County Jail where he was arrested for operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, and second offense driving during revocation.

