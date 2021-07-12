Jefferson County Fair starts this week

The Jefferson County Fair is set to begin this week with a full schedule of events planned for 2021.

This year’s fair will be held July 14-18. Fair Board member Dennis Kenning said he’s excited to have a full schedule of events in 2021, after last year’s event was limited and didn’t feature a carnival due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re glad that we’re not battling or making our schedule around COVID,” he said. “Last year we were able to have as much as we could under the restrictions. Now we’re trying to get back into it.”

Kenning said the fair offers something for everyone, hosting events at three different locations at the fair grounds in the evenings.

“We pride ourselves on the fact that we have something for everyone at our fair,” he said. “We take a different approach with our entertainment so you can find acts in the grandstand, horse arena and a third or fourth event at the same time. We do that to serve as many people as possible.”

A public 4-H fashion show and talent show were held Monday at 7:30 a.m. as part of pre-fair activities. A cat show will be held Tuesday at 6 p.m., with the dog show scheduled for a day later on Wednesday at 4 p.m.