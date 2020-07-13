Jefferson County Fair starts Wednesday

The Jefferson County Fair will be smaller this year as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials are still planning an event families can enjoy.
The fair kicks off Wednesday in Fairbury, and fair board member Dennis Kenning said the board is asking the public to follow rules to keep everyone safe.
“We’re asking fairgoers to help with this because the last thing we want is this (virus) spreading because of the fair,” he said. “Livestock shows are one day in and out for the kids and we want just family members there and separation between livestock exhibitors. We’re trying to do all we can do under the guidelines, but thought it would be a disservice to the community if we didn’t try to have some things.”
The board is asking those who attend the fair to comply with rules in place to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
• Indoor Gathering are no greater than 50%, Outdoor Gatherings are no greater than 75%.
• Events will have limited attendance. First come, first served
• Maximum of eight individuals per group. Groups must have six feet of separation.
• Masks are recommended but not required. Use of hand sanitizer is strongly recommended.
• If you are sick or will not follow the rules, please stay home.
There will be no carnival rides this year, but Kenning said organizers are planning a new event, a parade that will go through downtown Fairbury.
“It’s a fairly long parade, which is good because we want people to stay in their cars,” he said. “You can’t pass out candy or give away items or anything like that, but we’re looking forward to the parade because it’s something new this year. We pride ourselves in normal years as being the little fair with the most activities. We really feel there’s something for everyone and this year we had to cut back on a lot of those because of COVID, we so would encourage people to come to the fair and do what they can.”
Festivities kick off Wednesday with mutton bustin’ at 6:30 p.m. and the Rough Stock Rodeo at 7 p.m. Kids can register for the mutton bustin’ competition starting at 6 p.m.
Both events will also be held at the same times in Thursday, in addition to the presentation of Miss Jefferson County at 7 p.m. at the 4-H building and a Christian celebration at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand.
Team roping will be held Friday at the horse arena at 7 p.m., while the 4-H building will house anantique roadshow at 7 p.m.
Friday entertainment includes USAC National Midget Races at 6:30 p.m., followed by a concert at 9:30 p.m. The events will also be held at the same times on Saturday.
Also Saturday will be team sorting at 7 p.m. at the horse arena and a Little Tuggers Pedal Pull at 4 p.m. at the dance floor.
The fair will conclude Sunday with the Pioneer Farm Family award presentation at 1 p.m., fair parade at 2 p.m., an open horse show at 4 p.m. and a stage show by Bill Chrastil at 7 p.m.
