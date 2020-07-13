Jefferson County Fair starts Wednesday

There will be no carnival rides this year, but Kenning said organizers are planning a new event, a parade that will go through downtown Fairbury.

“It’s a fairly long parade, which is good because we want people to stay in their cars,” he said. “You can’t pass out candy or give away items or anything like that, but we’re looking forward to the parade because it’s something new this year. We pride ourselves in normal years as being the little fair with the most activities. We really feel there’s something for everyone and this year we had to cut back on a lot of those because of COVID, we so would encourage people to come to the fair and do what they can.”

Festivities kick off Wednesday with mutton bustin’ at 6:30 p.m. and the Rough Stock Rodeo at 7 p.m. Kids can register for the mutton bustin’ competition starting at 6 p.m.

Both events will also be held at the same times in Thursday, in addition to the presentation of Miss Jefferson County at 7 p.m. at the 4-H building and a Christian celebration at 7:30 p.m. in the grandstand.

Team roping will be held Friday at the horse arena at 7 p.m., while the 4-H building will house anantique roadshow at 7 p.m.