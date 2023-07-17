The 150th Jefferson County Fair wound down on Sunday afternoon with a variety of activities.

The 4-H Building hosted the quilt of valor presentation. Five veterans were awarded a one-of-a-kind quilt: Darcy Brown, Jim James, Susan Muell, Linda Rozenek, and Joe Cox.

Young children from the Presbyterian Church in Fairbury did a skit of Daniel and the Lion’s Den.

In celebration of the 150 years of the fair, several people took the microphone and shared their favorite memories of the fair. Some recalled favorite projects, animals they showed or the buildings on the fairgrounds.

The annual Youth Livestock Auction was held in the swine barn.

The afternoon mud tug of war and egg games were the final events of the fair before projects are released.