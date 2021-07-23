 Skip to main content
Jefferson County Hospital offering free COVID-19 testing Monday
Jefferson County Hospital offering free COVID-19 testing Monday

In response to a recent uptick in cases in Jefferson County, JCH&L will be offering free rapid testing for Jefferson County residents at the Fairbury Presbyterian Church on Monday, July 26,

from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a drive-through service, on a first-come, first-served basis (no appointment times.)

Anyone who has any symptoms of COVID-19 are encouraged to be tested, regardless of their vaccination status.

Those who are tested will receive their results later Monday afternoon via phone call or text message.

Individuals under 19 years of age will need a parent or guardian to sign a consent form in order to be tested.

The test offered will use a nasal swab sample. To collect the sample, trained staff will carefully insert the entire absorbent tip of the swab (usually ½ to ¾ of an inch) into each nostril. Staff will firmly sample the nasal wall by rotating the swab in a circular path against the nasal wall 5 times. This procedure takes approximately 15 seconds and is not painful, however it may be uncomfortable for some.

Results from this free testing will be counted as a part of Jefferson County’s positivity rate.

