The Jefferson County Fair is celebrating 150 years this year with several activities for all ages.

The fair kicked off Sunday afternoon with a parade that had 42 entries. Exhibits and livestock were entered on Wednesday. Mutton Bustin’ and a barrels, broncs and bulls rodeo were also held on Wednesday evening.

Fair Board President Lois Welsh said there were some plans for a special program on Sunday afternoon at the 4-H Building to observe the 150 years.

“We have photographs, and some people are bringing memorabilia from past years on Sunday afternoon,” she said. “There was also a special ribbon designed for this year’s fair.”

The fair was first held in what is now the city park in Fairbury. Before there was a park, it was a horse racetrack and races were held during the fair.

“I don’t know a lot of details about early fairs, but I do remember my Aunt Grace talking about marching during the fair. She was a member of a Christian women’s temperance group,” she said.

“I remember in the 1940s my mother had a hamburger stand as a part of the fair. It was in the same building as the rabbits and chickens underneath the grandstand.”

Welsh said she had been on the board for 34 years and was one of the first women to serve. She noted this might be her final year to serve.

She added there had been an octagon shaped building on the fairgrounds many years ago, but it had been replaced by the current Merchant’s Building.

Mitch Zabokrtsky of Fairbury said he remembers the building.

He noted that his family moved to Jefferson County from Kansas in 1949 when he was 10 years old and he remembers the building.

“It was the Merchants Building and they had their displays,” he said. “It had a cone shaped roof.”

Zabokrtsky said the Civilian Conservation Corp during the Depression had a camp where the fairgrounds are now. They had dorm space and a mess hall.

He noted that the young men had built different buildings including the Jansen Auditorium and the Daykin High School.

Zabokrtsky said he had 15 siblings, and they were all members of a 4-H Club.

“We lived on a farm between Steele City and Endicott. We joined a club near Diller. In 1949 I remember an Angus calf as a 4-H project. The year before I had Hampshire hogs. We all had horses, but I don’t remember all of what we did.”

Open class exhibits are on display in the Merchant’s Building with 4-H static exhibits in the 4-H Building. Fair events will be held through Sunday, July 16. A full schedule of events can be found at jeffcofair.com.