Jefferson County sheriff planning retirement

After almost five decades in law enforcement, the sheriff of Jefferson County is saying goodbye.
Nels Sorensen announced he’s retiring from his role as sheriff at the end of the year so he can focus more time on his family.
“I just turned 65 and I’ve got a 3-year-old grandson in Minnesota,” he said. “I’ve been doing this for 46 years in some place in Nebraska and I just decided my family has taken a backseat on a lot of things. I’ve missed a lot of birthdays, school events and holidays because I’ve been working. I just decided it’s time. I’ve got a good staff in place and think it’s time to go.”
Sorensen has been the sheriff in Jefferson County for the last 18 years. Prior to that, he was a deputy for 12 years and spent one year with the Fairbury Police Department. He’s been in Jefferson County since 1989.
“I’ve spent over half of my working career in Jefferson County,” he said. “I met some awesome people and I think we’ve done a good job of improving the sheriff’s office and making it an outstanding sheriff office. We’ve got excellent support from the public here and there’s nothing about it that would make me want to leave, other than I think it’s time.”
Sorensen added he can still do everything the job requires, just a little slower.
The Jefferson County Chief Deputy will serve as interim sheriff while county officials determine a permanent replacement.
For whoever that may be, Sorensen offered the advice that you can’t please everyone.
“This is kind of a popularity job, but what we do sometimes isn’t very popular,” he said. “Overall, the general public appreciates what we do. If you make everyone happy you’re not doing what you need to do. There are going to be some people unhappy out there. Be fair and consistent. Your character and your word is about all you have in this profession. If you break that you’re pretty much done.”
It’s also been the little things that have left the biggest impact on Sorensen.
He recalled one instance around 12 years ago when a home was destroyed by a tornado.
“All I could hear was little kids crying,” he said. “ Everybody was OK, but the roof was ripped off the house and water was coming down the road so we walked them out. We were going out and I asked the boy, who was about 7 years old, if I needed to carry him. He said he was fine. We got through the water and he said ‘I’m sure glad there are guys like you to take care of guys like me.’ That made the negative stuff all disappear.
“It’s been an honor to be a public servant in Jefferson County. The people have treated me well. I hope I’ve made a difference, which I think I have. I don’t think I’ve disappointed too many people on where our mission was headed.”
