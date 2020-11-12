Jefferson County sheriff planning retirement

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Jefferson County Chief Deputy will serve as interim sheriff while county officials determine a permanent replacement.

For whoever that may be, Sorensen offered the advice that you can’t please everyone.

“This is kind of a popularity job, but what we do sometimes isn’t very popular,” he said. “Overall, the general public appreciates what we do. If you make everyone happy you’re not doing what you need to do. There are going to be some people unhappy out there. Be fair and consistent. Your character and your word is about all you have in this profession. If you break that you’re pretty much done.”

It’s also been the little things that have left the biggest impact on Sorensen.

He recalled one instance around 12 years ago when a home was destroyed by a tornado.

“All I could hear was little kids crying,” he said. “ Everybody was OK, but the roof was ripped off the house and water was coming down the road so we walked them out. We were going out and I asked the boy, who was about 7 years old, if I needed to carry him. He said he was fine. We got through the water and he said ‘I’m sure glad there are guys like you to take care of guys like me.’ That made the negative stuff all disappear.

“It’s been an honor to be a public servant in Jefferson County. The people have treated me well. I hope I’ve made a difference, which I think I have. I don’t think I’ve disappointed too many people on where our mission was headed.”

