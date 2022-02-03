Jim Pillen visits Beatrice

Nebraska gubernatorial candidate Jim Pillen visited the Beatrice Municipal Airport on Wednesday. His plane landed in the gusting winds at around 3:30 p.m., and he spoke to the small crowd at around 4 p.m.

The Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue and Vice President Sherry Vinton introduced Pillen in front of a canvas roll bearing his name. The two journeyed with Pillen across Nebraska on Wednesday, following the Bureau’s endorsement of Pillen.

“And it was really a pretty each choice,” McHargue said. “…I tried to get the know of the most of the candidates… A couple of things I found out about Jim that I think you all need to know… is that Jim’s an ag guy. He gets it. He grew up in Nebraska. You got Nebraska running through your veins.”

Pillen spoke on his rustic upbringing and his plans for the future of Nebraska. Pillen worked in pig farming and genetics and said Nebraskan agriculture sets the bar for the rest of the world.

“What gets me really fired up that I think is important for us to understand is that we do it the best of any place in the world,” he said. “Any place in the world. And sometimes, you know, us Nebraskans are daggone humble… and we maybe don’t appreciate it as much.”

Pillen said he would center business and agricultural innovation if elected. He also discussed issues like sex education and Critical Race Theory. Pillen, serving on the University of Nebraska Board of Regents, drafted a resolution against Critical Race Theory, which drew opposition from NU’s president and failed to pass.

Pillen said he would focus on curbing brain drain as governor by promoting Nebraska’s successes.

“When I’m your governor, you help me become your governor, we are going to brag and brag and brag and sell and sell and sell and promote Nebraska because we are the greatest place in the world to live,” he said. “And that’s how we keep all our kids here.”

The primary election for governor in Nebraska is set for May 10, 2022. The general will take place on Nov. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0