Six girls competed in the 2023 Junior Miss Homestead Talent show on Wednesday evening at Community Players.

The event is sponsored by CASA of Gage County each year. (Court Appointed Special Advocates) Several area businesses also contributed to the event.

The competition is open to girls, 6-12 years of age.

Director Amber Lovitt organizes the show each year.

“Every year there is a lot of planning to prepare for this day,” she said. “When the girls show up, nothing really matters, we just have fun.”

Beatrice Police Department Sergeant Ethan Jordan and 2022 Mr. Homesteader served as the Master of Ceremonies for the evening.

“This talent show is about hard work, passion, dedication and determination,” he said. “Tonight is more than the final result. It is about celebrating the joy of expressing oneself through talent and artistry.”

The judges for the talent show were Jenny Folkers, Laura McElravy, and Jorjia Boller.

The girls participated in activities throughout the afternoon. Katlyn Vater choreographed a TikTok dance and helped the girls learn it and perform it as a group. They made memory bracelets and had snacks.

Each of the girls performed an individually chosen talent. A few sang for the audience, one played a guitar, one danced and two played the piano.

Each of the six girls answered random questions read by the judges.

The 2022 Junior Miss Homestead Chloe Oltmans sang Amazing Grace.

The Best Performance Award for the evening went to Loryn Antons for her dance routine.

Miss Congeniality is an award that the contestants vote on at the end of the day. The title was awarded to Harrison Harris.

The 2023 Junior Miss Homestead crown was awarded to ClaraAnn Kirkendall.

“I’m so surprised,” she said.

Kirkendall said she had been practicing her talent for the competition. Her mother said she had been performing her whole life.

ClaraAnn is the daughter of Jeremy and Amber Kirkendall.