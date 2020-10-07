Judge considering injunction to ban sex offender from Beatrice neighborhood

The complaint states that Hawks has resided at 109 Wildwood Court St., north of the Beatrice Country Club, with intent of making the residence his permanent home. Hawks was convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child in Lancaster County in February 2016.

He was released on parole on Aug. 10, and is required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.

Court documents state the covenants of Wildwood Estates stipulate that “no person shall at any time own, lease, reside, visit, stay or be in the premise of any lot within the property or commons within Wildwood Estates who is required to register as a sex offender or sexual predator…”

The homeowners association is seeking an injunction to prevent Hawks from living in the area, claiming it’s in the interest in the residents’ safety and welfare.

Zachary Lutz-Priefert, an attorney representing Thayer Farmland, a co-defendant in the case, argued that homeowner's associations do not have the same rights that political subdivisions do when it comes to restricting certain people.