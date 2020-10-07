Judge considering injunction to ban sex offender from Beatrice neighborhood

Attorneys for a Beatrice homeowner's association made their case in Gage County District Court why they think a registered sex offender shouldn’t be allowed to live in the neighborhood.
The Wildwood Estates Homeowners Association is seeking a temporary injunction to remove Jeff Hawks, a registered sex offender, from residing in its part of town.
Attorneys made their arguments during a hearing Wednesday morning, and District Court Judge Christina Marroquin is taking the issue under advisement before issuing a ruling at a later date.
Joseph Murray, an attorney representing the homeowners association, said the neighborhood’s covenants restrict sex offenders from residing in Wildwood Estates.
“Nebraska has consistently enforced covenants so long as they are unambiguous,” he said. “The covenant in this case, your honor, is plain as day unambiguous… Another objection is that Jeff Hawks has been singled out. No way. The homeowners association has attempted to single out an entire class of people, those being registered sex offenders.”
Robert Creager, defense attorney, said sex offenders still have rights.
“Mr. Murray may be correct that sex offenders are not a protected class of persons… They are a class of people who do have basic fundamental rights, food, clothing, shelter, the right to live places, to engage in employment,” he said.
The complaint states that Hawks has resided at 109 Wildwood Court St., north of the Beatrice Country Club, with intent of making the residence his permanent home. Hawks was convicted of third-degree sexual assault of a child in Lancaster County in February 2016.
He was released on parole on Aug. 10, and is required to register as a sex offender for 25 years.
Court documents state the covenants of Wildwood Estates stipulate that “no person shall at any time own, lease, reside, visit, stay or be in the premise of any lot within the property or commons within Wildwood Estates who is required to register as a sex offender or sexual predator…”
The homeowners association is seeking an injunction to prevent Hawks from living in the area, claiming it’s in the interest in the residents’ safety and welfare.
Zachary Lutz-Priefert, an attorney representing Thayer Farmland, a co-defendant in the case, argued that homeowner's associations do not have the same rights that political subdivisions do when it comes to restricting certain people.
“Effectively, what the legislature was attempting to do with this statute is create a situation where political subdivisions, and only political subdivisions, could create restrictions on where certain people could live,” he said. “…By putting a restriction in place, Wildwood is affecting the membership. Wildwood is changing who can and can’t be a member. If you refer to the articles of incorporation, they provide that owners of lots become members. By putting in place a restrictive covenant that says certain people can’t own a lot, they are saying certain people can’t be members.”
Defense attorneys for Hawks also argued he is classified as a sex offender, not a sexual predator, which comes with different restrictions. Murray said that the distinction is of little comfort to Hawks’ neighbors.
“Do you believe the fact that a person is only a sex offender gives his neighbors and their children any peace of mind?” he said. “Registered sex offenders are not a protected class in our laws. We’re not talking about a race, gender, age, disability or anything like that. We’re talking about a registered sex offender. They are not protected.”
