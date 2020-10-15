Judge denies injunction to remove sex offender from Beatrice neighborhood

A judge has denied a temporary injunction that would have restricted a registered sex offender from living in a Beatrice neighborhood.

The Wildwood Estates Homeowners Association filed a civil complaint in Gage County District Court in August seeking to prevent Jeff Hawks, a registered sex offender, from living in the area.

A motion for a temporary injunction in the case was held on Oct. 8. Judge Christina Marroquin took the issue under advisement following that hearing, and issued a ruling Thursday denying the temporary injunction.

Her opinion mentioned that the residents failed to demonstrate they would suffer irreparable harm without a temporary injunction.

Court documents state the covenants of Wildwood Estates stipulate that “no person shall at any time own, lease, reside, visit, stay or be in the premise of any lot within the property or commons within Wildwood Estates who is required to register as a sex offender or sexual predator…”

The homeowners association requested an injunction to prevent Hawks from living in the area, claiming it’s in the interest in the residents’ safety and welfare.