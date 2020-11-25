Judge vacancy to be evaluated

The Judicial Resources Commission will determine next month if case numbers in the Gage County area justify the appointment of a new judge in the area.

The Commission will hold its annual meeting on Dec. 10 at 1 p.m. to determine whether a new judgeship is appropriate in the district or if the judicial district boundaries or the number of districts should be changed for the district or county courts. The Commission will also examine current caseload statistics and make any appropriate recommendations for the more balanced use of existing judicial resources.

One of the vacancies to be considered is in the first district, following the retirement of Gage County Court Judge Steven Timm at the end of October.

Timm began his role as the Gage County Court judge on April 1, 1980. At the time of his retirement last month he was the longest serving judge in the state of Nebraska.

Vacancies in the third and fifth districts will also be discussed at the December meeting.

The public meeting will be conducted in Room 1510 of the State Capitol Building in Lincoln.

