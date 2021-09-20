Jurgens Pumpkin Patch adds new haunts

“We’ve had a lot more attention this year,” Jurgens said. “We’ve answered more Facebook messages this year, before we opened, than we did the whole last year. So we’re a little nervous, but we’re ready.”

Area residents may recognize some decorations from Jurgens’ Nick J Computer Doctor in Beatrice, as well as photo cutout boards used in the Night of the Great Pumpkin event downtown.

Jurgens said it was his family’s favorite event, before opening the pumpkin patch, and that it continues to be a highlight of their year.

The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is currently scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28 starting at 5p.m.

“We are going to have some Christmas events out here, too,” Jurgens said. “We didn’t get quite ready enough to get the drive-through done, but we do have that planned. We ran electric clear through, so people will be able to drive clear through the acreage, through the trees. That will be for 2022, but there will be music tuned to their vehicles, and that should end up amazing. We’re really excited about that.”

Jurgens Pumpkin Patch is located at 71875 574 Ave. Jansen, NE 68377, and is open on the weekends through Halloween. More information can be found at the “Jurgens Pumpkin Patch” Facebook page.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.