Jurgens Pumpkin Patch adds new haunts

As evenings start to get chillier and the harvest moon approaches, a gaggle of skeletons, witches and other creatures lie in wait to lead brave patrons through a Halloween haunt Roughly 20 miles west of Beatrice.
Once there, families can walk the skeleton trail, play mini golf, decorate fall signs, take pictures and, of course, shop for pumpkins.
The Jurgens Pumpkin Patch opened for their second season on Saturday. The business is owned by siblings Nick Jurgens and Tabetha Frank, and operated by their family.
Jurgens said the day was a little warm for fall festivities, but still a good time.
“We’re just excited for all of the new stuff that we have this year,” Frank said. “We added a ton. I think my favorite is the pirate ship for people to eat in.”
The pirate ship is a large wooden cutout of the front end of a boat, which is lined with tables. The business also added a nearby water wheel for ambiance, a snow cone shack called The Leaky Cauldron, more fall items to purchase in the barn, and a huge, warty jack-o'-lantern statue with Jurgens Pumpkin Patch, est. 2020 underneath it.
The pumpkin patch started the same year that the Korner Pumpkin Patch, located east of Beatrice, closed after 17 years.
Jurgens admitted that he was nervous about the anticipated increase in attendance.
“We’ve had a lot more attention this year,” Jurgens said. “We’ve answered more Facebook messages this year, before we opened, than we did the whole last year. So we’re a little nervous, but we’re ready.”
Area residents may recognize some decorations from Jurgens’ Nick J Computer Doctor in Beatrice, as well as photo cutout boards used in the Night of the Great Pumpkin event downtown.
Jurgens said it was his family’s favorite event, before opening the pumpkin patch, and that it continues to be a highlight of their year.
The event was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and is currently scheduled for Thursday, Oct. 28 starting at 5p.m.
“We are going to have some Christmas events out here, too,” Jurgens said. “We didn’t get quite ready enough to get the drive-through done, but we do have that planned. We ran electric clear through, so people will be able to drive clear through the acreage, through the trees. That will be for 2022, but there will be music tuned to their vehicles, and that should end up amazing. We’re really excited about that.”
Jurgens Pumpkin Patch is located at 71875 574 Ave. Jansen, NE 68377, and is open on the weekends through Halloween. More information can be found at the “Jurgens Pumpkin Patch” Facebook page.