Jury trial set in Beatrice murder case
Jury trial set in Beatrice murder case

A jury trial has been set in the case of a Beatrice man charged with second-degree murder.

Brandon J. Long, 25, appeared in Gage County District Court Thursday morning for a pretrial conference. During the hearing a jury trial was scheduled to start on Sept. 27, and could last up to five days.

Long faces charges of second-degree murder, a class 1B felony, and use of a firearm to commit a felony, a class 1C felony following the Dec. 30 shooting death of Alex Rader, also of Beatrice.

The shooting occurred in the 1000 block of North 12th Street at around 11:45 p.m., where police found Rader had been shot in the torso one time with a 9mm handgun.

He was transported to Beatrice Community Hospital and died a short time later.

The shooting occurred after Long heard someone outside his residence. Long's girlfriend and a 2 year old were inside the residence at the time.

Brandon Long

