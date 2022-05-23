 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Juvenile dies in Gage County crash

  • Updated
Crash

A juvenile died following a rollover crash Saturday evening. A second person in the car was transported to a Lincoln hospital for treatment. 

A juvenile died after being thrown from a car Saturday evening southeast of Beatrice.

Just before 6 p.m. the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Blue Springs Fire were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover at South 36th and Locust roads.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that a 2003 Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to leaving the roadway where the Mustang rolled before coming to rest. Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected. One juvenile occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second occupant, Billy O’Keefe Jr., 18, of Wymore, was transported by ground ambulance to Bryan West for suspected serious injuries.

Airbags were deployed. Seatbelts were not in use and the investigation is ongoing.

Tags

