Juvenile dies in Gage County crash

Just before 6 p.m. the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Beatrice Fire and Rescue and Blue Springs Fire were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover at South 36th and Locust roads.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that a 2003 Ford Mustang was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to leaving the roadway where the Mustang rolled before coming to rest. Both occupants of the vehicle were ejected. One juvenile occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene. The second occupant, Billy O’Keefe Jr., 18, of Wymore, was transported by ground ambulance to Bryan West for suspected serious injuries.