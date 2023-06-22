Four juveniles were cited for burglary following a break in at a Beatrice smoke shop.

Beatrice Police Lt. Jay Murphy said the burglary occurred at around 3:25 a.m. Wednesday at 420 Smoke Shop on East Court Street.

“It appeared someone had kicked in the back door, breaking the door jam,” he said. “There were surveillance cameras inside the building and we were able to determine that three individuals came in at about 3:25 a.m. and took several hundred dollars of merchandise from the store.”

Murphy said that at around 7 a.m. that morning police got a call from Git ‘N Split that three juveniles had been in the store and appeared to be under the influence of something.

Officials were able to identify one of those individuals from surveillance footage, and Murphy said that four juveniles were eventually cited for burglary, three males and one female.

He added around three backpacks full of items believed to have been taken from the smoke shop were recovered.