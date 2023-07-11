Rachael Sebastian of Tribune, Kan. is the current artist in residence at the Homestead National Historical Park.

The program brings artists the National Park Service site, where they live and work for around two weeks.

Owner of Mira 3 Photography, Sebastian said she started with an interest in photography at an early age.

“I was really young when I started with photography as a 4-H project,” she said. “4-H has been the basis for a lot of life lessons for me.”

Sebastian worked as a news reporter and a teacher in the past, has been full time with her business since May 2022.

She does portrait photography with weddings and senior photos, but her passion is as a western photographer. Her photos have horses, cowboys and the ranch near her home in West Kansas as subjects. She noted she spends a lot of her time near Monument Rocks on Pyramid Ranch.

“I like telling stories with the photographs,” she said. “A lot of what makes western photography really cool is what people are doing now is the same as what was happening in history on the ranch. It’s telling stories that keep going. I tell the stories visually.

“That is really what interested me about the artist in residence program about the Homestead. My great-great-great grandfather, John Carlson, was a homesteader in Marshall County, Kan. My parents still ranch there today. Our family history has always been something that has interested me and been revered in our family.”

With family near Blue Rapids, Kan., Sebastian said she had only applied for the artist in residence program at the Homestead because of her history. Her son, Grady, is staying with her parents while her husband, Sid, is home during the time she is at the Homestead.

“It has allowed me time to focus on art and what I do,” she said. “During those golden hours for photography and the different subjects has challenged me.”

Sebastian said photography has taken her on some really interesting journeys including her current experience.

“I’m really interested in working with farmers, ranchers and agriculture. The story of where our food comes from,” she said. “That’s a really interesting story to tell and there is so much romance in it. I want to continue the story of what is happening right now and tie it back with history.”

Her final week at the Homestead she will be using some family and costumes to do some sunset portrait shots. Her work from her time at the Homestead is on Facebook under Mira 3 Photography.

On Thursday, July 13 at 6:30 p.m. Sebastian is offering a flower photography walk. Participants are encouraged to bring a camera, phone with a camera or can also use one of the parks cameras.

“I’m a believer that the best camera is what you have in your hand,” she said. “I will be doing some instructional time and tips during the walk."

Manager of Interpretation and Resources Amy Genke said this is Homestead’s fourteenth year offering artists the opportunity to live at the park and create works of art inspired by the Homestead story and its environment.

The remaining artists that have been selected to live and work at the park are:

• Kory Reeder, Music Composer, from Denton, Texas, July 24 – 31

• Betsy Iversen, writer from Woodstock, Illinois, August 02 – August 16

• Jill Haley, musician from Reading, Pennsylvania, September 05 – 19

• Kathy Bussert-Webb, from Rancho Viejo, Texas, September 26 – October 09