Kansas State University program to assist Beatrice in plans for old schools

With the oncoming of a new Beatrice elementary and pre-school, a question remains in the minds of many: what will happen to the lots left abandoned?

That’s exactly the question the Kansas State University Technical Assistance to Brownfields, or TAB, Program and dozens of KSU students will seek to answer this fall.

The four buildings left behind in the academic centralization—Stoddard, Lincoln and Paddock Lane elementary schools and Beatrice Community Preschool—comprise 31.7 acres of land scattered through Beatrice.

Professors Blake Belanger and Susmita Rishi will be leading their respective 20-person architecture classes in imagining a community-centered future for the four plots.

“There can be a stigma around those areas because there’s a fear they’re contaminated,” Belanger said. “They can sit fallow for decades… We want to help communities think about redeveloping these places in ways that most suit them.”

The collaboration between KSU students, Beatrice Public Schools, the City of Beatrice and other organizations in the community will come at no cost to anyone in Beatrice.

“It’s all funded through the university,” BPS Superintendent Jason Alexander said. “…We applied for the TAB program in February, and they selected our project… It’s a win-win for everyone. The students learn how to do these projects, and we get to see fresh new perspectives on how we can improve the community.”

But Belanger and Rishi won’t just be tackling the question of the school lots.

“They have an interest in looking at other sites in Beatrice,” City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer said. “That’s more than I expected them to do, which is always good… On the City side, we’re interested in how improvements can attract residents and businesses to our community. I think they’ll help us think through what’s possible.”

Belanger, Rishi and TAB Program Coordinator for EPA Region 7 Jennifer Clancey toured Beatrice and led discussions with the Community Advisory Panel, composed of several involved members of the community, on Wednesday, July 13.

“I thought the meeting went exceptionally well,” Alexander said. “We got a clearer vision of how the process would look… The group of people that were there, and the interactions that took place were really positive for the entire community. This may have started as a schools project because that’s where we started out, but it ended up being a community-wide improvement.”

Belanger and Rishi have extensive experience on these kinds of projects. Belanger said he’s worked with dozens of communities over the years.

“In almost every case, the community has implemented something we discussed and presented,” he said. “It’s so nice to see the work of these students making a difference in the world.”

A survey will go out to Beatrice residents around August, and the students from KSU will visit on Sept. 16. Throughout the semester, they will brainstorm, collaborate and research, presenting their final input with visuals and explanations at an open house on Nov. 3.

Belanger, Alexander, and Tempelmeyer all said they’re hopeful the community provides input and feedback throughout the semester-long process. Belanger said he looks forward to the partnership with Beatrice.

“It’s really inspiring for us because we feel like we have an opportunity to make a difference in the community,” Belanger said. “And then we pass that onto the students. It’s contagious.”