Kaufman award presented

Kevin and Nancy Samples decorate their home for several holidays throughout the year, but especially for Christmas.

Their lighted display at 1422 Summit St. was chosen in the Holiday Lighted Cruise contest to receive the Kaufman Award.

The Samples have been decorating for over 20 years.

“It brings joy to people,” Kevin said.

Kevin said he was not allowed to start hanging Christmas lights until after Thanksgiving. Nancy chimed in stating that was because she had her Thanksgiving pilgrims displayed until that time.

“We like to decorate for every holiday inside and outside of the house,” Nancy said.

Angie Bruna, Director of Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, said this is the 2nd Annual presentation of the Kaufman award.

“Paul Kaufman loved Christmas lights and he put up fabulous displays,” she said. “Our committee wanted to honor him and created this award to continue that tradition.”

Paul died unexpectedly in August 2021.

Patty Kaufman, Paul’s wife, said he loved the chaos of Christmas and put together a lighted display every year.

“It was his thing. It was important to him and he worked hard to be sure it was done well every year at our home.”

“Christmas is hard without him, but his legacy lives on in this award and in so many other ways.”

Megan Bartz, Tourism Coordinator at the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce, said there were over 20 locations on the map that received votes.

“It was a lot of fun seeing all the displays.”