Keep Beatrice Beautiful director retires

Linda Grell doesn’t hover in the spotlight.

The recently retired director of Keep Beatrice Beautiful chafes at questions of her own importance. Grell prefers to talk about the work of others.

But behind her stands a career spanning 40 years of service to beautify the community.

“Linda really was very well-known nation-wide,” said Joyce Blackwell, who has spent more than three decades on the board of Keep Beatrice Beautiful. “I mean she spoke at stuff. She brought a lot of money into our community with grants and trees. She’s kind of an unsung hero. She doesn’t like to be put on a pedestal, but she really has done so much for the community.”

Mayor Stan Wirth recognized Grell for her contributions to the community at the Monday, April 18 City Council meeting. It took him several minutes to wind his way through her accomplishments, including seven national Keep America Beautiful awards.

Grell said she was first asked in 1982 by the editor of the Daily Sun to head the organization, then called Clean City Beatrice.

“I was secretary of the Beatrice Planning and Zoning Committee at the time,” she said. “I was raising my kids, and they were just little then.”

The path ahead of her wasn’t clear though, and she had to grapple with what direction the organization would take.

“There really wasn’t anything much at that time,” she said. “It was just starting all over Nebraska. So the City gave me the office, and I remember sitting there going, ‘What am I supposed to do?’ So we just kept thinking of projects.”

Grell said the Keep Beatrice Beautiful board was instrumental in coming up with projects. Blackwell said the board found a steady, strong leader in Grell.

“She got it off the ground,” Blackwell said. “And there are so many things she would do without the board’s help. She would just do it… She’s very committed to improving our town and country. She’s really an advocate. It’s a passion of hers, I think.”

Keep Beatrice Beautiful is an affiliate of Keep Nebraska Beautiful, which is, in turn, a part of Keep America Beautiful. Keep America Beautiful has a number of goals for its affiliate organizations: end littering, improve recycling and beautify communities.

Grell helped all of these causes in Beatrice, from painting the City Auditorium, which was chipping and peeling at the time, to organizing road-side cleanups and recycling efforts.

Blackwell said the organization focused on community outreach and prioritized education.

“My favorite aspect was the educational things in schools,” she said. “I think it was for first or second grade, we went in and showed kids how to recycle, how to clean their stuff and what to recycle.”

Grell said she also found the educational aspects of the job most fulfilling.

“The adopt-the-streets and roadside clean-ups were special,” she said. “A lot of them are younger kids. And if you ever walk a roadside and pick up someone else’s trash, I guarantee you will not throw it out your window again. It just has an impact on them for life.”

Grell said she enjoyed her time working for Keep Beatrice Beautiful. She said keeping a city clean helps keep it healthy.

“I think it probably affects everything,” she said. “It affects tourists coming through your town. You always want people thinking, ‘What a nice, clean town.’ It affects growth. It just makes you have pride in your own community.”

Jerry Bucy took the reins of Keep Beatrice Beautiful, and Grell said she expects great things from him.

“I think Jerry will do a wonderful job,” she said. “I have a lot of faith in him.”

