Keeping 4-H traditions alive

Beverly Doeschot has been helping 4-H’ers learn for over 20 years with the annual fashion show and as a leader for Norris Neighbors.

“My dad, LaVern Nieveen, was one of the leaders of Nemaha Valley 4-H Club, which was founded in 1960s, so I’ve been involved for a long time," she said.

Doeschot said when she was growing up, her mom had taught her to sew. She also showed cattle.

“I had wonderful leaders when I was a kid and I just grew up knowing 4-H was important.”

Doeschot volunteers as a leader for the Norris Neighbors 4-H Club which was founded in 2007.

“It makes it fun to see the kids learn in an area they are interested in,” said Doeschot. “We have youth who sew and bake, but also show horses, cattle, sheep and goats. Over the years, I think the kids in the club have tried almost every project.

“My favorite thing to work on is Quilts of Valor. We have the opportunity to honor Veterans who have sacrificed for their country and we’re so appreciative of their service. We’re up to 25 quilts that have been awarded in the community."

Kinley and Elsie Bolyard, members of the Norris Neighbors, participated in the 2022 4-H Fashion Show on Monday, July 18.

“I’ve learned to sew a straight line,” said Elsie.

“I’ve learned how to put together a quilt and seam allowances,” said Kinley.

Kari Bolyard said her daughters have learned a lot about sewing and by being involved in the fashion show.

“I couldn’t do what I do for 4-H without the wonderful kids and supportive parents,” said Doeschot. "I count my blessings. It’s just a joy to work with them.

“Some of my favorite memories are around helping my daughter, Kelli, learn to sew."

Kelli said she was really grateful for her mom teaching her to sew because it has led her in her career with Bernina.

Doeschot talked about how much she enjoys the longstanding tradition of going for ice cream after the 4-H fashion show.

“We’ve been doing that for over 20 years,” said Doeschot. “In the Nemaha Valley 4-H Club the person who won a trophy had to buy root beer for the whole club and as I understand it they still have that tradition.

“Those traditions make it fun and we always look forward to it.”