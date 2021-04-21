Kensington and YMCA partner to get residents outdoors

Residents of the Kensington in Beatrice got out and enjoyed the spring weather on Wednesday, as they walked around Chautauqua Park and learned about a local YMCA program.

Jill Strouf, the Kensington’s director, said this was one thing the assisted living facility has come up with to get residents out in the community while also following COVID safety protocols.

“With COVID, we’ve been trying to find ways to get out in the community since we’re not allowing everybody in,” Strouf said. “But we thought this would be a great event just to get people out seeing each other again, being able to exercise. We were hoping for some warmer weather, but we just wanted to get some of our residents out to walk, use their feet and be in parks again, and just try to get some of the community people to come join us and partner in on things.”

Strouf said the Kensington has done events like this in the past, but that it had been awhile due to the pandemic. She said they plan to make partnership events a monthly thing, and asked the Beatrice Mary Family YMCA to partner with them on the Chautauqua Walk.

At the end, one of the residents could enter a raffle drawing to receive a free one-year senior membership to the YMCA, and they could also take an insulated lunch bag full of other goodies provided by the Kensington.

