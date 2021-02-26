Kensington director named Agemark's director of the year

Due to COVID, staff from the Kensington and Agemark’s 23 other facilities had an online meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18, to make the announcement.

“As we were listening to the presentation, I told everybody that I wasn’t even listening thinking it was going to be me,” Strouf said. “I was trying to think in my head ‘who is this?’ and I thought ‘gosh, who else does the nursing and the marketing and the director part of it? Who else does this?’ And when they said it was me, I don’t even know what else they said about me. Then at the end I couldn’t even focus because I was in shock and awe.”

Strouf said the announcement still doesn’t feel real. She said it’s always been one of her goals when she started as the Kensington’s director six years ago, but that she didn’t think she’s be named director of the year this soon, and she thanked all the Kensington staff, residents and their families for their support, especially in this last year during COVID.

“Even though I’m the boss here, I don’t like to be known as the boss. We are all a team,” Strouf said. “We all pitch in wherever it needs to be. I’ve always told everybody that I will work side by side with you. Never let anybody do anything on their own.”

“We’re just so proud to call her one of our family members,” Hug said. “Agemark is a family, whether it be residents, families or our staff, we’re all family members together, and we’re so blessed and proud to have Jill be part of our family, and we look forward to her continued journey with us.”

