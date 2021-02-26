Kensington director named Agemark's director of the year

Residents of The Kensington senior living facility in Beatrice celebrated Tuesday afternoon as their director, Jill Strouf, was named Agemark Senior Living’s director of the year.
Strouf received a crystal vase from Agemark, and said they will be giving her a bouquet of flowers every month this year that Kensington residents will be able to enjoy.
Strouf said that she knows the director of the year goes to a facility that’s recently faced difficult challenges.
“Not only with COVID, but there for a couple of years we were without a maintenance guy, and then we were without a marketer, and we’ve been without a nurse, and so I’m just kind of jumping around doing all of the jobs,” Strouf said. “They said one thing that really stood out between the owner and Marty, my boss in Elkhorn, is the positive attitude. Every time he’d call me and he would tell me to try something or do something new, I never argued, I always said ‘Okay, we’ll do it. We’ve got to do what we’ve got to do, and we’ll do it. We’ll try it. I got this.’”
Marty Hug, chief operating officer of Agemark, said the decision was unanimous between himself, members of Agemark’s management team and ownership to pick Strouf.
“Our company is made up of wonderful, spectacular directors, so it’s a hard honor to earn to be the director of the year…We value our culture, and Jill is a leader by example when it comes to our culture. She’s a professional, she’s a person of integrity, she’s compassionate and she’s committed,” Hug said. “When we begin to weigh everything, she quickly rose to the top this year. We couldn’t be more proud to have her be our director of the year for Agemark.”
Due to COVID, staff from the Kensington and Agemark’s 23 other facilities had an online meeting on Thursday, Feb. 18, to make the announcement.
“As we were listening to the presentation, I told everybody that I wasn’t even listening thinking it was going to be me,” Strouf said. “I was trying to think in my head ‘who is this?’ and I thought ‘gosh, who else does the nursing and the marketing and the director part of it? Who else does this?’ And when they said it was me, I don’t even know what else they said about me. Then at the end I couldn’t even focus because I was in shock and awe.”
Strouf said the announcement still doesn’t feel real. She said it’s always been one of her goals when she started as the Kensington’s director six years ago, but that she didn’t think she’s be named director of the year this soon, and she thanked all the Kensington staff, residents and their families for their support, especially in this last year during COVID.
“Even though I’m the boss here, I don’t like to be known as the boss. We are all a team,” Strouf said. “We all pitch in wherever it needs to be. I’ve always told everybody that I will work side by side with you. Never let anybody do anything on their own.”
“We’re just so proud to call her one of our family members,” Hug said. “Agemark is a family, whether it be residents, families or our staff, we’re all family members together, and we’re so blessed and proud to have Jill be part of our family, and we look forward to her continued journey with us.”