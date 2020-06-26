Kidney Specialist Returns to JCH&L

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Jeffrey T. Marple, MD, nephrologist and internal medicine specialist, will begin seeing patients at Jefferson Community Health & Life Outpatient Services through telemedicine on Tuesday, July 7. This service is a partnership between JCH&L and Bryan Telemedicine.

“We see a need among our area residents to see a nephrologist (kidney specialist,)” said Erin Starr RN, Chief Nursing Officer at JCH&L. “Patients have been pleased with utilizing telehealth for the mental health clinic, and we are excited to expand the use of telehealth to other areas where we see community needs.”

Dr. Marple will see patients at JCH&L Outpatient Services monthly through the telehealth system. Dr. Marple attended the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine, completed his residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center, and completed a fellowship through the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He is board certified through the American Board of Internal Medicine, with Nephrology as his subspeciality. He contracts with Bryan Telemedicine to provide telehealth services to patients.