Kidney Specialist Returns to JCH&L

Jeffrey T. Marple, MD, nephrologist and internal medicine specialist, will begin seeing patients at Jefferson Community Health & Life Outpatient Services through telemedicine on Tuesday, July 7. This service is a partnership between JCH&L and Bryan Telemedicine.
“We see a need among our area residents to see a nephrologist (kidney specialist,)” said Erin Starr RN, Chief Nursing Officer at JCH&L. “Patients have been pleased with utilizing telehealth for the mental health clinic, and we are excited to expand the use of telehealth to other areas where we see community needs.”
Dr. Marple will see patients at JCH&L Outpatient Services monthly through the telehealth system. Dr. Marple attended the University of Oklahoma School of Medicine, completed his residency at the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center, and completed a fellowship through the University of Kansas School of Medicine. He is board certified through the American Board of Internal Medicine, with Nephrology as his subspeciality. He contracts with Bryan Telemedicine to provide telehealth services to patients.
Patients with an appointment will come to JCH&L Outpatient Services and check in as usual. A nurse will be with them throughout their appointment, and will take care of getting biometric information the physician needs – such as blood pressure, pulse, temperature, etc. The patient and physician will talk through two-way video. Other services which might be needed – such as laboratory, ultrasound, or xray, for example, are also available through JCH&L Outpatient Services.
“Telehealth is becoming a very popular way to be able to access needed health care, and JCH&L is pleased to be able to partner with Bryan Telemedicine to continue to expand this service to our area residents,” said Dr. Burke Kline, JCH&L CEO. “We continue to seek ways to better serve our community.”
All outpatients who visit the clinic are screened and will be asked to wear a mask. For an appointment or more information, call JCH&L Outpatient Services at 402-729-6851.
