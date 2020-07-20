Kids celebrate birthdays by raising money for local CASA

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two local students are giving gifts to others for their birthdays this summer, in a partnership with Southeast Nebraska Court-Appointed Special Advocates.

For their seventh and fourth birthdays, Bristyl and Beckett Bayless, with the help of some friends, made and sold tie dye clothes online and at the Beatrice Farmers Market.

“We got white shirts from the store, and then we bought some tie dye stuff in the mail. We tie dyed some at my grandma’s house and some here,” Bristyl said.

Then they took the profits to buy passes to the Rolla-Rena Skate Center, Beatrice Mini Golf, Beatrice Movies, Family Bowl and Social of Beatrice and Beatrice Big Blue Water Park.

Mckaila Bayless, Bristyl and Beckett’s mom, said the kids designed 50 ‘oh happy day’ cards that have a $5 gift card donated by the Beatrice Sonic, as well as a pass to one of the aforementioned activities. The cards will be given to kids in the CASA program, either on their birthdays or during family visits so they have a fun activity to do.

Southeast Nebraska CASA recruits, trains and supports community volunteers who advocate for abused and neglected children in the Seward, Saline, Thayer, Jefferson and Gage County court systems.