Kids learn fundamentals of gardening

The garden project at Paddock Elementary is usually a project during after-school and summer school, but several organizations continue to work together to help it grow while social distancing efforts are in place.

“The 72-feet- long raised bed is much bigger than I imagined when I asked about starting a garden, but we have a variety of different plants," said Stacy Plessel, Paddock Elementary BLAST Site Coordinator. "We have carrots, lettuce, tomatoes, radishes, okra and potatoes."

“The kids start the seeds in the grow station and usually help plant the garden, but this year the adults planted it,” Plessel said.

All the seeds came from the Seed Library at the Beatrice Public Library last year. This year the starter plants came from 4-H.

“We also have pumpkins growing and hope to have one for every classroom in the fall,” said Plessel. “It’s really fun. The kids love to help water and weed. Watching the plants grow is such fun learning process. We would like to continue to add with maybe a rain barrel or composting.”

A grant written by Tara Dunker, Nebraska Extension Educator in Gage County, was designed to increase awareness and access to healthy food with a community garden project.