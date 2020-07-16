Kids participate in mutton busting at the Jefferson County Fair

With a mix of excitement and fear, kids waited, holding on tight to their sheep as they wait for the gates to open into the horse arena.
Once open, many sheep and their riders fall quickly and softly into the mud caused by Wednesday morning’s rain at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. However, a few manage to run through the large puddles with determined look, even as they hang sideways from their animals.
Some of the younger, newer riders seem surprised by their bruised bodies and feelings as their parents carry them out of the arena. Old pros dust themselves off and go to talk about their ride and watch the other participants. Everyone receives applause from an audience in the stand, as well as those viewing from their vehicles.
Nineteen kids participated in mutton busting at the Jefferson County Fair in Fairbury on Wednesday: Braxton Bleich, Beckett Bleich, Braxton Davis, Owen Davis, Oliver Eblle, Jackson Gaddy, Jaxson Golorets, Beckett Gregery, Hudson Hupka, Jasper Kursave, Jayleen Kursave, Warren Rodey, Tucker Schaefer, Easton Schmidt, Jaxon Schmidt, Kynlee Schmidt, Spur Sweley, Nora Wehling and Jorden Wubbels.
Spur Sweley received first place with 80 points, followed by Jayleen Kursave and Braxton Davis.
Braxton Davis said this is only his second time riding, and that he received first place last year on his first attempt. Both he and his brother, Owen, said they want to keep participating, and maybe move to riding bigger animals in the future.
“It’s really fun,” Braxton said.
“It’s the first event kids mostly do to get started in rodeo…They come on up the ranks from sheep riding to calf riding to junior bull riding, and now they’ve got pony bronc riding, which is cool,” Cole Waters, the rodeo announcer for the event, said.
Waters said that kids between ages 2-10 usually participate, but that it’s usually based on size for the comfort of the sheep. He said he’s seen kids from all backgrounds, not just ones with a farming background, participate.
Other events at the fair were limited this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still activities taking place through the end of the week.
Team roping will be held Friday at the horse arena at 7 p.m., while the 4-H building will house an antique roadshow at 7 p.m.
Friday entertainment includes USAC National Midget Races at 6:30 p.m., followed by a concert at 9:30p.m. The events will also be held at the same times on Saturday.
Also on Saturday will be team sorting at 7p.m. at the horse arena, and a Little Tuggers Pedal Pull at 4p.m. at the dance floor. The fair will conclude Sunday with the Pioneer Farm Family award presentation at 1p.m., a fair parade at 2p.m., an open horse show at 4p.m. and a stage show by Bill Chrastil at 7p.m.
