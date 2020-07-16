Kids participate in mutton busting at the Jefferson County Fair

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Beatrice's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

With a mix of excitement and fear, kids waited, holding on tight to their sheep as they wait for the gates to open into the horse arena.

Once open, many sheep and their riders fall quickly and softly into the mud caused by Wednesday morning’s rain at the Jefferson County Fairgrounds. However, a few manage to run through the large puddles with determined look, even as they hang sideways from their animals.

Some of the younger, newer riders seem surprised by their bruised bodies and feelings as their parents carry them out of the arena. Old pros dust themselves off and go to talk about their ride and watch the other participants. Everyone receives applause from an audience in the stand, as well as those viewing from their vehicles.

Nineteen kids participated in mutton busting at the Jefferson County Fair in Fairbury on Wednesday: Braxton Bleich, Beckett Bleich, Braxton Davis, Owen Davis, Oliver Eblle, Jackson Gaddy, Jaxson Golorets, Beckett Gregery, Hudson Hupka, Jasper Kursave, Jayleen Kursave, Warren Rodey, Tucker Schaefer, Easton Schmidt, Jaxon Schmidt, Kynlee Schmidt, Spur Sweley, Nora Wehling and Jorden Wubbels.

Spur Sweley received first place with 80 points, followed by Jayleen Kursave and Braxton Davis.