Kinney Manufacturing came to Beatrice in 2018 and has been expanding since with the purchase of three other local industrial businesses.

Randy and Debby Kinney both grew up on family farms in northeast Nebraska. They married in 1991 and spent time working for different companies in Louisiana, Texas, and Kansas. They returned to Lincoln in 2005.

In 2011 they created Kinney Manufacturing by purchasing IntoMetal in Lincoln. The business works with industrial partners in contract fabrication. Their shop are is 80,000 square feet and they have approximately 80 employees.

In 2018 as the company continued to grow and were looking for opportunities to expand, they were able to purchase Precise Fabrication in Beatrice from LeRoy and Doreen Janzen.

“I had known of Precise Fabrication for several years and we had the great opportunity to purchase them. The company had a great reputation, nice facility and was located close to one of our prime customers – Exmark,” Randy Kinney said.

Precise Fabrication

Precise Fabrication entered the custom fabrication business in 1985 when it was part of Goossen Industries. LeRoy Janzen, along with two other Goossen employees, made up the Precise Fabrication ownership team when they purchased the business in March 2001. LeRoy became the sole owner in 2010.

During the early years the customer base was made up predominantly of manufactures in the lawn and turf care equipment industry in the Industrial Park area of Beatrice.

“Those initial companies are still a very important part of our customer base,” Kinney said.

Precise Fabrication doubled the working area and expanded production capabilities when we moved to our current location on the north edge of Beatrice Industrial Park in 2007. The shop area has 40,000 feet square feet and there are approximately 40 employees.

“We’ve been able to take a lead role in contract metal manufacturing in the region since purchasing Precise Fabrication,” he said.

Kinney said that as the customer base grew there was a need to expand offices. With the acquisition of J&J Wire, they were able to continue to increase the number of employees in Beatrice.

J&J Wire

Starting out in his garage, John Church started the company as a side business. Now the manufacturing company, specializing in forming and fabrication of wire, bar stock, tubing and strap iron. They also offer powder coating.

J&J Wire, Inc. operates in a 42,000 square foot facility located in the Industrial Park of Beatrice.

Blazin Grill Works/MGrills

Purchased in mid 2022, Blazin Grill Works and MGrills offer high-end cooking products. The manufacturing site in the Industrial Park in Beatrice

“Our grills and smokers are not stamped on an assembly line or made overseas with inferior materials. We strive to make our line of barbecue products better at all costs,” Kinney said.

Industrial Maid

A division of Kinney Manufacturing, Kinney Air recently purchased Industrial Maid in January. Currently located in Cortland, the business will move to Beatrice Industrial Park into a portion of the J&J Wire Building.

Industrial Maid has been providing industrial customers with high quality air filtration systems for almost 20 years. The systems filter dust, smoke, particulate matter and other impurities from the working environment.

Kinney Manufacturing received the Best Business of the Year at the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce Awards Luncheon in November 2022.

Kinney said there are over 70 employees in Beatrice, and he is excited to continue to grow.

“I love the opportunity to grow our businesses,” Kinney said. “There is always something that we can learn or adapt to make our companies better. This allows us to support our customers, employees and suppliers.”

“It is exciting to see how these companies can work together to support each other and how we can maximize all of their potential. This creates advantages for our customers and employees.”

He noted that Kinney Manufacturing is always looking for talented folks to join the team. Current openings can be found at www.kinneymfg.talentplushire.com.