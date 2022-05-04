Kiwanis Club supports Hannibal Park upgrades

The Beatrice Noon Kiwanis presented a check for $40,000 to the City of Beatrice for the Hannibal Park upgrades at the City Council meeting on Monday evening.

The project was in celebration of the 100 year anniversary of the Kiwanis organization.

The $40,000 will be given over the course of two years and specifically for Field 1 upgrades. Now known as Kiwanis Field, the funds will be used to refurbish the field. They plan to install netting, move fences and upgrades to the dugouts and a barricade. It will be designated as a premier field for championship games.

“Many Kiwanians have worked hard over the past decades to raise funds for our 100-year celebration project, and how they did it was just as important," said Amber Lovitt, current Club President. "They have rolled up their sleeves, sold lots of peanuts, delivered phone books, and worked countless hours at MUDECAS tournaments.

“Helping kids grow and succeed is at the heart of what we do."

Tobias Templemeyer, City Administrator, said there has been a "good partnership" between the City and Kiwanis and gave credit to the hard work of Mark Pethoud, Public Properties Director.

“This field will showcase the Beatrice area and will benefit a lot of kids in softball programs,” said Roger Harris, long-time Kiwanis member and 100 year committee member.

