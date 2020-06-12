Kiwanis group holding meetings again after months apart

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Beatrice Noon Kiwanis met for the first time since March on Wednesday in Valentino’s Primavera Room.

The meetings had been canceled due to increased health measures following teh COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’ve missed the interaction, friendship, support of each member and opportunities to connect and serve our community,” said Verla Dorn, current Kiwanis President.

“This has been a challenging time as our purpose is all about connecting in our community. As a community, we come together which is vastly different from the separation of social distancing."

The 18 members who attended the meeting on Wednesday chatted at tables of four. They discussed current events, their families and activities since the pandemic began.

“I’ve been lying on my couch for months. I’m so glad to be here with my friends,” said Monica Breitinger.

Vince Warner, owner of the Beatrice Valentino’s, said he had redecorated the Primavera room and made some changes in the table set up and service to reopen to clubs.

“There are a number of changes that we are really excited about introducing,” said Warner.