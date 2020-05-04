Kline named CEO of Jefferson Community Health and Life

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FAIRBURY – Burke Kline, DHA, has been named chief executive officer at Jefferson Community Health & Life. Kline will begin his new position on Monday, June 1.

Kline follows Victor Lee, MHA, LFACHE, who has served as interim CEO since November 2019 after Chad Jurgens left JCH&L for a position elsewhere.

Kline, a Hastings native, said he is excited to lead JCH&L into a successful future of serving its community with exceptional quality health care.

“I’m committed to successful rural health care, and am thrilled to be coming to JCH&L and help to continue its success in providing exceptional health and life service,” Kline said. “My family and I enjoy being an active part of rural community life, and look forward to being part of Jefferson County.”

Kline has served as CEO at Greeley County Health Services in Tribune, Kan., since October 2016. He began his career in health care administration at Pawnee County Memorial Hospital in 2012. He previously worked as a nurse aide/med aide in Grand Island. He also worked as a sheriff’s deputy in Polk and Gage counties from 2007-2013.