Korner Pumpkin Patch opens for final season

After 17 years of harvesting memories for the community, the Korner Pumpkin Patch is permanently closing after this Halloween.

And due to COVID-19 restrictions, local elementary schools will not be able to have a final field trip there, nor will kids be able to swim in the pool full of corn.

However, the pumpkins are as big and bountiful as ever, and the 'how tall this fall?' sign is still up to mark kids' heights during their final trip to the patch.

Malinda Jobman said the patch kind of started because she was buying pumpkins to decorate for fall each year.

“After [the pumpkins] were done, I threw them out in a hog lot that we weren’t using anymore, and the next year all these pumpkins grew,” Jobman’s husband, Don, said. “We thought we can do this, but it turned into a lot more than what we really anticipated.”

Don said his sister, Lynette Jurgens, got involved in planting, and it grew from there. Malinda bakes the patch’s notorious Halloween-themed cookies, Rice Krispy Treats and caramel apples, the Jobman’s kids, Jill Jobman and Joni Schwab, cultivate the photographic fall displays, and even the grandkids have gotten involved over the years.