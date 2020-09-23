Korner Pumpkin Patch opens for final season

After 17 years of harvesting memories for the community, the Korner Pumpkin Patch is permanently closing after this Halloween.
And due to COVID-19 restrictions, local elementary schools will not be able to have a final field trip there, nor will kids be able to swim in the pool full of corn.
However, the pumpkins are as big and bountiful as ever, and the 'how tall this fall?' sign is still up to mark kids' heights during their final trip to the patch.
Malinda Jobman said the patch kind of started because she was buying pumpkins to decorate for fall each year.
“After [the pumpkins] were done, I threw them out in a hog lot that we weren’t using anymore, and the next year all these pumpkins grew,” Jobman’s husband, Don, said. “We thought we can do this, but it turned into a lot more than what we really anticipated.”
Don said his sister, Lynette Jurgens, got involved in planting, and it grew from there. Malinda bakes the patch’s notorious Halloween-themed cookies, Rice Krispy Treats and caramel apples, the Jobman’s kids, Jill Jobman and Joni Schwab, cultivate the photographic fall displays, and even the grandkids have gotten involved over the years.
Don estimated that this year alone, the patch will harvest 10,000-15,000 pumpkins and gourds, not to mention the squash, Indian corn, straw bales, corn stalks that are also sold.
“This pumpkin patch isn’t just while we’re open,” Don said. “It’s just as much work during the year hoeing, planting, spraying for bugs. There’s not a week that goes by that you’re not doing something for the pumpkin patch.”
Malinda said it’s a bummer to have their last season considering the circumstances of 2020, but her and Don both mentioned that the family is getting older, and that they’ll now have the opportunity to attend their grandchildren’s games and other events.
“We’ve enjoyed it,” Malinda said. “As far as seeing the people, we’re going to really miss that, but life goes on.”
The pumpkin patch is located at 6696 East Highway 136 and is open through Halloween. Their hours are Monday-Friday 4-7p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. and Sunday noon to 6p.m. It is cash or check only, and prices are noted by different colors and are determined by size and uniqueness.
