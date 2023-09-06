A public hearing was held during the Beatrice Area Solid Waste Agency (BASWA) meeting Monday before bugets were approved for the next two fiscal years.

City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer reviewed the budget with members of the board.

“During this year the operating revenue has been about $2.2 million in revenue,” he said. “We budgeted $1.9 for next year and a little higher for 2025.”

Templemeyer explained that there was a difference in gate fees and in the fees collected from Midwest Area Refuse Solutions (MARS).

“Additionally, during the last two years the city has received insurance proceeds from storm damage, and we don’t anticipate that happening in the next couple of years,” he said.

A bond issuance in 2025 of $5.8 will be used for a capital expenditure. Design and engineering of the new landfill will begin in 2024 with construction in 2025.

The new landfill is located to the south of the current location. The new location is expected to be open for service during the summer of 2025.

The fiscal year 2024 and 2025 biennial budgets were approved following the hearing.