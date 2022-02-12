Landmark Snacks look to bright future

Chad and Courtney Lottman have been working together for most of their lives.

Married for 26 years, the couple remembers with fondness and a dash of disdain their early days of co-ownership, when they had little more than an office with enough space for two desks.

Now, they co-own Landmark Snacks in Beatrice, which employs over 200 people and will likely gain many more employees over the next six months. To meet their growth goals, the company established a hiring center in Downtown Beatrice last spring.

Chad and Courtney are happily married, but owning a business together didn’t come without hurdles.

“It can be trying at times,” Courtney said. “…There were definitely sometimes we were growling at each other and not talking to each other. But then there are times it works just great.”

The two met while studying at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Courtney studied accounting, while Chad studied computer science. They moved to Diller, Chad’s hometown, to start C&C Processing and bought the town’s small grocery story.

Chad said, through the years, work would often follow the couple home.

“The biggest challenge is that when you go home for the day, it can be hard to leave work at work,” Chad said. “And any personal items we had to talk about, we’d talk about it during the day. So you’d get home in the evening, and you’ve already talked about everything.”

Courtney agreed and said their work can oftentimes feel omnipresent.

“We didn’t have one of those trees that we rubbed on, you know, and left our problems,” Courtney said. “Work is 24/7. It really is.”

Though, Chad said they’ve worked building some work-life separation over time, and thanks to the burgeoning staff at Landmark Snacks, which they've co-owned for nearly six years, they have a team to help solve the company's daily problems.

“We have gotten a lot better at minimizing work conversations at home,” he said. “I’ve got a team to handle a lot of the problems that come up on daily basis. So we’re focused more on the strategic aspects.”

Looking ahead, Chad and Courtney said they’re expecting growth for the company, which is a co-packer that packages and processes nationally branded meat snacks and jerky. They don’t have to focus on sales or distribution, something Chad said he enjoys.

Chad said decisions the company has made over the past several months has helped fuel growth.

“A big item that helped through the middle of the year we transitioned to a 7-day work-week,” he said. “So that along with all the advertising has really paid off. And while we’re not 100% fully staffed, we’re really close. We’re hitting our production schedules. The staff that we’re hiring going forward is allowing us to continue the growth. We’re slowly moving toward a goal of around 250 total team members over the next six months.”

The 7-day schedule breaks work into three shifts: two shifts go from Monday to Thursday, 10 hours a day, and the third shift works Friday, Saturday and Sunday for 12 hours.

“You’re only working at max a four-day work week,” Chad said. “…That allows our work to be more flexible. It fits well with peoples’ schedule. It gives everyone an assortment. In today’s culture, it’s harder to work five day weeks.”

Chad said the hiring center that opened in May 2021 has helped the company maintain and expand its production capabilities.

“That came about as we were doing a lot of advertising,” he said. “To add the 100 to 120 people that we’ve added over the last 12 months, it realistically takes two or three times that. Two to three applicants to end up with one who stays with us. So it’s a lot of people coming and going… It was also a benefit because the hiring center allows them to stop in and have an interview on the spot and be away from our office environment. It’s obviously difficult and uncomfortable for somebody looking for a job and feel like you’re interrupting daily business… The hiring center takes that all away from here.”

Chad said it also said the hiring center, thanks to its location at 6th and Court streets, provides a great opportunity for advertising.

Chad said gross sales grew by over 50% in 2021.

“We are expecting to grow by 30 to 40% in 2022,” he said. “Our strategy for 2022 is to add 20 to 40 more team members, and that will give us the team we need to get us that growth.”

The company is currently hiring. For more information, contact the hiring center at 402-230-3594.

