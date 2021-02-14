Landmark Snacks owner reflects on business of the year title

Growing a business is challenging in normal circumstances.
Within the last year, however, owners have also dealt with added regulations to keep employees safe from COVID-19, while also continuing to provide quality services and products.
Landmark Snacks in Beatrice has not only focused on those issues, but has also expanded its building and has created jobs that it plans to fill this summer. These are some of several reasons why Landmark was recently named the Beatrice Chamber of Commerce’s Business of the Year in 2020.
Located at 700 Park St., Landmark Snacks has co-manufactured various meat-based snacks like protein bars, jerky bites and snack sticks since 2016.
In July, the business acquired part of Seventh Street and added a roughly 27,000 square foot warehouse for dry storage.
Co-owner Chad Lottman said the addition allowed space in the main building for Landmark’s next plan, which is adding additional smokehouse ovens and expanding the plant’s production.
“We are looking forward to that growth as the next phase,” Lottman said. “This summer that will all go into effect, and that will allow us to increase our capacity even further.”
Other businesses of the year nominees for 2020 were Beatrice Community Hospital, Exmark Manufacturing, and Filley Bar and Grill.
Heath Stewart, chairman of the Chamber board, explained that a committee made up of board members and the Members Awards Committee evaluates nominations received against a grading rubric.
“The committee looks at community impact, business development, and leadership, including areas such as business growth, job creation, community involvement, and impact on the economic vitality of our area,” Stewart said. “In the past year, Landmark Snacks has expanded not only with their 27,000 square foot building addition, but also by increasing the numbers of their employees. Owners Chad and Courtney are both volunteers in the Beatrice community and actively look for ways to give back and invest, making Landmark Snacks a great choice for our 2020 Business of the Year.”
Lottman said it was an unexpected honor to win.
“We’ve been working hard to continue our growth as a co-manufacturer for two different major companies,” Lottman said. “We’ve been fortunate that while we were slow for a few months during COVID, as the country opened back up it allowed us to get back to full-speed production. We turned out to all in all have a pretty good year, with continued growth.”
Lottman said Landmark does not plan to produce new products this year, just expanding and perfecting the products they’re already making and hiring new employees.
“The product we produce does get sold locally, but it has to go through a distribution center elsewhere and get shipped back to Beatrice,” Lottman said. “So for us, our challenge is developing our reputation as a good place to work here in the community. Fortunately, there is a lot of growth in our future. As of now, we have a need to put on an additional 30-plus team members by this early summer, and planning for that next phase of increased capacity.”
Lottman said Landmark is still seeing a shortage of employees from when COVID first started, due to health concerns, needing to care for a family member, or other reasons. He said Landmark will continue to work with NGage and other organizations to advertise job opportunities.
“I know that our manufacturers are almost all looking for employees,” Trevor Lee, the Executive Director of NGage, said. “I think every economic development organization across the state wishes there was a silver bullet for the workforce shortages that we’re almost all feeling. Moving forward for us, I think it’s going to take much more than job fairs and just those traditional approaches.”
Lee said NGage also plans to launch a multi-media series and focus on specifically showing young people what opportunities across all job fields exist in Gage County.
Lottman said Landmark will always entertain someone who has a background in the meats and fabrication business, even if they don’t have a job opening available. He said overall, most positions are easy to train people on, whether they have experience or not.
“One of the major struggles we have is a lot of our team members have family situations that don’t allow them to work five days a week. We’re trying to work with part-time work as well to supplement, but it makes it difficult for us to run our lines efficiently with too many people coming and going. We just simply need good, solid workers, and we’re willing to train anybody that’s willing to put their time and effort into learning and being a part of our system.”
Lottman said interested applicants can stop in at the office, or go to landmarksnacks.com for more information.