Landmark Snacks owner reflects on business of the year title

“The product we produce does get sold locally, but it has to go through a distribution center elsewhere and get shipped back to Beatrice,” Lottman said. “So for us, our challenge is developing our reputation as a good place to work here in the community. Fortunately, there is a lot of growth in our future. As of now, we have a need to put on an additional 30-plus team members by this early summer, and planning for that next phase of increased capacity.”

Lottman said Landmark is still seeing a shortage of employees from when COVID first started, due to health concerns, needing to care for a family member, or other reasons. He said Landmark will continue to work with NGage and other organizations to advertise job opportunities.

“I know that our manufacturers are almost all looking for employees,” Trevor Lee, the Executive Director of NGage, said. “I think every economic development organization across the state wishes there was a silver bullet for the workforce shortages that we’re almost all feeling. Moving forward for us, I think it’s going to take much more than job fairs and just those traditional approaches.”

Lee said NGage also plans to launch a multi-media series and focus on specifically showing young people what opportunities across all job fields exist in Gage County.