Last week's snow storm was costly for Beatrice

While not the largest amount of snowfall Beatrice has seen in one winter, last week’s snow has become the most costly for the city in several years.
Street Superintendent Jason Moore said the street department and other city employees started treating roads and removing snow when the storm started at 4a.m. on Monday, Jan. 25. He said rotating crews worked 36 straight hours on priority and emergency routes as the storm continued, and that it took roughly 54 hours total to finally clear those roads as well as residential streets.
“We had 546 man hours, and that total was $12,047…I had three contractors total for that night that were using side dumps because we had so much snow,” Moore said. “So I use a roll off truck from the landfill, and I have three contractors come in. Just for my contractor price, just for the alleys, the parking lots and for hauling the snow was $5,582.”
Moore said 170 tons of salt and 850 gallons of liquid deicer was used to treat the roads, which cost roughly $10,381.
“Salt will normally only melt snow down until about the mid-twenty degrees,” Moore said. “If we treat it with our liquid deicer, it will actually lower the melting point that salt will work down into the low teens. It’s a slower melt, but it helps us because it helps apply the salt at a lower temperature and have it work.”
Between the work and materials, the storm cost the city just over $28,000 total.
Moore noted that total snowfall was roughly 12 inches.
In comparison, the National Weather Service states that average snowfall for the entire winter in southern Nebraska is 20-24 inches.
Moore said that while the winters of 2009-2010 and 2018-2019 saw harsher weather overall, this storm was the most expensive for the city in over five years due to the snowfall happening in a condensed amount of time.
“I’m just very thankful that we didn’t have the wind,” Moore said. “It would’ve created drifting problems, and we would’ve had a lot more problems. It would have taken us longer to have gotten into our primaries and residentials. It’s one thing to go out and blade them and scrape them down and put salt on them, but if you put 25 mile an hour, 30 mile an hour winds, you can’t treat those routes until the wind stops.”
“This was probably one of the best predicted snow falls that we had, so I think they were very prepared in the process of what needed to be done,” Mayor Stan Wirth said. “We also had a pretty good indication of how fast they could get it done. Overall, I think the street department and those that they recruited from other departments in the city really did a nice job of removing the snow timely to allow traffic to flow. Even though it wasn’t flowing as quickly as some folks would like, it still allowed traffic to flow in a structured manner.”
Moore noted that it took the street department a long time to remove snow from residential streets due to focusing on primary and emergency routes first. He said by the time snow removal efforts started on residentials, people had been driving on the streets for hours, making them harder to plow.
“Fortunately, it warmed up, which made the slush build up, it made the snow kind of get softer on the residentials,” Moore said. “There was some harder travel in there for a couple of days, but luckily we had some warm weather in there and it really helped the snow melt nicely in there.”
“While we get criticism for throwing some snow back onto sidewalks and throwing snow into people’s driveways, the primary purpose of the street department, and those folks from other departments that were there, is to remove the snow,” Wirth said. “Do the emergency routes soonest and quickest, because of the necessity with the flow of traffic. Side streets were done later, but again, it’s necessary to note that the main thoroughfares are the ones that we are really concentrating on to begin with, and as we move through the process with side streets, their purpose is to move the snow as effectively and quickly as they possibly can.”
The Beatrice Municipal Airport reported an additional inch of snow as of Thursday morning.
According to Nebraska 511 Travel, both U.S. Highway 77 and Highway 136 were partially covered with blowing snow.