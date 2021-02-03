Last week's snow storm was costly for Beatrice

Between the work and materials, the storm cost the city just over $28,000 total.

Moore noted that total snowfall was roughly 12 inches.

In comparison, the National Weather Service states that average snowfall for the entire winter in southern Nebraska is 20-24 inches.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Moore said that while the winters of 2009-2010 and 2018-2019 saw harsher weather overall, this storm was the most expensive for the city in over five years due to the snowfall happening in a condensed amount of time.

“I’m just very thankful that we didn’t have the wind,” Moore said. “It would’ve created drifting problems, and we would’ve had a lot more problems. It would have taken us longer to have gotten into our primaries and residentials. It’s one thing to go out and blade them and scrape them down and put salt on them, but if you put 25 mile an hour, 30 mile an hour winds, you can’t treat those routes until the wind stops.”