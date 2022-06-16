Law enforcement agencies hold sex offender compliance check

Several law enforcement agencies came together this week to do a compliance check of sex offenders in the area.

The Gage County Sheriff’s Office and United States Marshals Service Office organized the multi-county sex offender compliance check operation.

Code named “Operation Averment 792,” multiple law enforcement agencies in Gage, Johnson, and Pawnee Counties sent investigators to the addresses of people listed on the Nebraska Sex Offender Registry. By law, these addresses are reported to the Sex Offender Registry by those persons convicted and sentenced as sex offenders.

A press release from the sheriff’s office stated that in Gage County alone, approximately 64 people are listed on the sex offender registry and are required to update the department with their residency, work, vehicles, and schools they are attending.

During the compliance check, information provided to the registry by the sex offender was checked and either verified as accurate or not accurate. Several investigations are being conducted for violations of the Sex Offender Registration Act as a result of this operation.

The agencies involved in Operation Averment 792 are the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, United States Marshals Service, Beatrice Police Department, Wymore Police Department, Nebraska State Parole Office, the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and Pawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

