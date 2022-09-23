Law enforcement officers engage with public at park event

The Beatrice Police Department hosted the Community Connections event in Charles Park on Thursday evening.

Law enforcement, emergency personnel and approximately fifteen non-profit organizations participated in providing carnival games and prizes to children and families.

“As in the past, this event not only brings the community together, but it also gives us much needed information for our dispatch center,” said John Hickman, Chief of Police.

Information is collected voluntarily from the public on special needs that they may have in their home. For example, a child experiencing autism or possibly an elderly person with cognitive disabilities might be registered. The information is flagged in the 911 system. If an emergency call comes in to dispatch, it helps first responders to be aware of the special circumstances before arriving on scene.

Kelly Byrne, BPD Officer, said the event was a good opportunity for the public to see there is a person behind the badge.

“We’re just people too,” said Byrne. "Most of the time we’re dealing with people during the worst times of their lives, so it is nice to be able to communicate with people outside of a crisis or traumatic environment,."

Sergeant Jason Sharp with the Gage County Sheriff’s Department said this was an important event to have a different type of interaction with the community.

“It’s a relationship between the deputies and the public that requires trust and attention," he said. "I think we’re lucky to have a community that has a positive perspective of law enforcement."

Children and families played carnival games such as ring toss, putt-putt-golf and made crafts. Some vendors passed out candy and information on the resources available in the community. The Gage County Sheriff’s Department hosted a dunk tank and a photo booth was available.

Traubel’s Popcorn Stand provided popcorn and was recognized with Gavin Wolfe, National Honor Society student, for their efforts in funding the “Lunch with a Cop” program.

The movie, “Zootopia,” will be played at a later date due to inclement weather.