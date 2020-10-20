Lawyers give high marks to area judges

Nebraska judges received high marks from lawyers in a recent evaluation.
The Nebraska State Bar Association released results of its 2020 Judicial Performance Evaluation.
Lawyers responding to the poll recommend that 100% of the 144 judges evaluated be retained on the bench. Fifty-three percent of the judges evaluated were given a 90% or higher retention approval. Fifty-one judges received an 80-89% retention approval, and eleven judges were approved 70-79%.
Nebraska judges performed well overall in the survey, including those from Gage County.
A total of 76.2% of respondents favored retaining Gage County District Court Judge Rick Schreiner. His highest scores in the survey were in punctuality, efficiency and trial management.
Other District Court judges in the district, Vicky Johnson and Julie Smith, received 82.7% and 89.1% retention recommendations, respectively.
At the county level, Gage County Court Judge Steven Timm received a retention recommendation from 91.3% of respondents, though he previously announced he will retire at the end of October.
“These numbers continue to be impressive and consistent with prior evaluations,” said Steve Mattoon, president of the NSBA. “…The poll provides an important way to provide feedback to the judiciary and the results confirm that judges in all Nebraska courts are effectively serving the people of Nebraska.”
The 2020 Judicial Performance Evaluation is the 19th biennial evaluation of Nebraska judges by Nebraska lawyers. The evaluation’s purpose is two-fold: to provide each judge with a continuing assessment of his or her strengths and weaknesses, thereby improving the overall quality of the judiciary and to help the public better understand Nebraska’s merit system for the selection and retention of judges by providing information useful in making an informed decision about judges standing for retention.
Attorneys were instructed to evaluate only judges with whom they had recent, firsthand professional experience; or in the case of appeals court judges, with whose written opinions they were familiar. Ultimately, 1,088 members completed the evaluation.
