Lawyers give high marks to area judges

Nebraska judges received high marks from lawyers in a recent evaluation.

The Nebraska State Bar Association released results of its 2020 Judicial Performance Evaluation.

Lawyers responding to the poll recommend that 100% of the 144 judges evaluated be retained on the bench. Fifty-three percent of the judges evaluated were given a 90% or higher retention approval. Fifty-one judges received an 80-89% retention approval, and eleven judges were approved 70-79%.

Nebraska judges performed well overall in the survey, including those from Gage County.

A total of 76.2% of respondents favored retaining Gage County District Court Judge Rick Schreiner. His highest scores in the survey were in punctuality, efficiency and trial management.

Other District Court judges in the district, Vicky Johnson and Julie Smith, received 82.7% and 89.1% retention recommendations, respectively.

At the county level, Gage County Court Judge Steven Timm received a retention recommendation from 91.3% of respondents, though he previously announced he will retire at the end of October.