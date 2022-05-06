LEAD Programs accepting applications for next class

Monte Murkle hadn’t introduced a United States Senator before. His life spent farming in the Sunland area didn’t prepare him for all the business formal outings, the handshakes with some of the state’s and country’s top officials.

But some time into his work in the LEAD Program Class 39, he was tasked with introducing Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse to the rest of his class.

“I went out in the hallway and visited with him for five or six minutes,” Murkle, who lives in Clatonia, said. “You learn through the process how to glean some information… Then you go in and introduce yourself. And then you introduce him, using the information you got. I was a little nervous.”

Murkle said its those lessons, in softs skills and networking, that make the Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council’s LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Program so worthwhile. The Nebraska LEAD Program is accepting applications for LEAD Class 41 until June 15.

Beginning in the fall of 2022, the program will take its participants across the state and even out of the country.

Program Director Terry Hejny said he first encountered LEAD as high school agriculture instructor in Geneva, Nebraska.

“I just saw the impact the LEAD Program makes on the lives of its participants,” Hejny said. “LEAD graduates take it to another level.”

The program offers twelve three-day, theme-driven seminars from mid-September through early April. Participants visit almost all public and private colleges and universities in Nebraska over the course of the two year program.

Hejny said the first year focuses on local, state and national issues. The second year looks at international issues and includes a two week international study.

Murkle’s class was unable to travel abroad due to COVID-19, but they got to spend two weeks touring the West Coast.

In California, Murkle said they interacted with a number of farmers facing problems similar to those in Nebraska.

“We were talking to this rhubarb farmer, and he’s like, ‘You cant get those people in Sacramento to understand what we’re dealing with,’” Murkle said. “Again they’re outnumbered like we are here. People in bigger cities don’t necessarily understand what’s going on in ag. And that’s part of what LEAD is all about. It’s to get agricultural people involved so they get their stories out there.”

Hejny said telling those stories—and telling them well—is essential for the future of the agriculture sector.

“We’re going to help them find out what they’re really passionate about,” he said. “And who’s going to tell the story of a farmer and rancher better than a farmer or rancher?”

Murkle said the program is full of names, faces and things to learn.

“They introduce you to a lot of different stuff,” he said. “You’re introduced to people from different universities and governmental agencies.”

Murkle said participants gain experience in networking and talking to leaders. With the dozens of officials and business professionals the program brings its participants in touch with, Murkle said he had plenty of opportunities to ask important questions.

“The first time you stand up to ask a question, you can hardly remember your own name,” he said. “And then as you go on in the two years, you build confidence. You can formulate a question and can make sense.”

The program is aimed at agricultural workers between the ages of 25 and 55. Hejny said the estimated value of the program is $15,000, and participant fees total just $2,500 over the two years.

For more information, visit www.lead.unl.edu.

