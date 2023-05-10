The Leadership Beatrice class has filled vacant windows downtown with artwork for an “Un-vacant” window project.

Leadership Beatrice is a 10-session program of the Beatrice Area Chamber of Commerce to identify, educate and develop a select group of Beatrice citizens for positions of community leadership. The class begins in August with a theme for each month.

Each class chooses a project each year which they feel will improve the community.

Class member Morgan Fox said the purpose of the project is three-fold.

“We want to showcase buildings for sale or rent downtown,” she said. “It also improves the way downtown looks by bringing color and life to the windows while showcasing Southeast Nebraska artists.

“The overall goal is to increase tourism.”

Four buildings that would otherwise have empty windows are now filled with different types of artwork including paintings, photography, and wood carvings. Several classes at the elementary buildings, as well as the Beatrice Middle School are included in the displays.

Class member Al Dlouhy said the class had received a lot of local support.

“All the funds were raised locally except for a grant from the Nebraska Arts Council and the Nebraska Cultural Endowment,” he said.

Dlouhy said he had never displayed his wood carving prior to this opportunity.

“I mostly carved for family,” he said. “I started around 37 years ago when I had seen an artist while we were on vacation. I thought I’d give it a try.”

The Beatrice Area Arts Council has agreed to continue the project after July 31. Artwork will continue to be rotated through the downtown windows. Contact Morgan Fox at the Main Street Beatrice office (mfox@mainstreetbeatrice.org or 402-223-3244) for more information as a building owner or as an artist.